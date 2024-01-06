The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are home in ASUN action versus the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Colonels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.

Eastern Kentucky has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Colonels are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 235th.

The 82.1 points per game the Colonels put up are 16.5 more points than the Governors give up (65.6).

When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 65.6 points, it is 5-6.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky is averaging 91.5 points per game this season at home, which is 22 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.5).

The Colonels are surrendering 74 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (86.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule