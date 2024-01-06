Saturday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (8-7) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4) at F&M Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Austin Peay securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Colonels are coming off of a 64-59 loss to Lipscomb in their last outing on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Eastern Kentucky 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels beat the No. 141-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UAB Blazers, 68-64, on November 18, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Eastern Kentucky has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 141) on November 18

59-54 at home over Samford (No. 215) on December 29

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 19

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 313) on December 6

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 317) on November 11

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Alice Recanati: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Brie Crittendon: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Sierra McCullough: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 BLK, 45.9 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 74.1 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per contest (122nd in college basketball). They have a +188 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

At home the Colonels are putting up 86.3 points per game, 21.6 more than they are averaging on the road (64.7).

In 2023-24 Eastern Kentucky is conceding 16.3 fewer points per game at home (48.3) than on the road (64.6).

Over their last 10 games, the Colonels are scoring 71.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 74.1.

