What are Eastern Kentucky's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-2 NR NR 168

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

Eastern Kentucky's signature win this season came on November 18 in a 68-64 victory over the UAB Blazers. In the win against UAB, Antwainette Walker tallied a team-high 20 points. Ivy Turner added 14 points.

Next best wins

59-54 at home over Samford (No. 219/RPI) on December 29

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on December 6

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on December 19

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on November 11

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on December 15

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Colonels have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Eastern Kentucky has drawn the 294th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Colonels have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with five contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

EKU has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Bellarmine Knights vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Bellarmine Knights vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

