Franklin County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Pendleton County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills High School at Madison Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
