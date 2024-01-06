Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a favorable matchup in Week 18 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 240.4 per game.

Minshew has collected 3,164 passing yards (210.9 per game) this year, going 292-for-466 (62.7%) with 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Minshew also has run for 91 yards on 33 attempts with three touchdowns, collecting 6.1 yards per game.

Minshew vs. the Texans

Minshew vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 171 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 171 PASS YPG / PASS TD Houston has allowed six opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Houston has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Texans have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Texans is allowing 240.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Texans' defense is first in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

236.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of 12 opportunities this year.

The Colts have passed 55.4% of the time and run 44.6% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (3,164 total yards passing).

Minshew has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 15 games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has 50.0% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (18).

Minshew has attempted 56 passes in the red zone (37.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-110)

Minshew Rushing Insights

So far this season, Minshew has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

Minshew has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven carries in the red zone (7.9% of his team's 89 red zone rushes).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 15-for-23 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-37 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 18-for-28 / 215 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-39 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-42 / 312 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

