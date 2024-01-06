In the Week 18 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Gardner Minshew find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has 91 yards on 33 carries (6.1 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.

Minshew has scored a rushing touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0 Week 10 @Patriots 18 28 194 0 1 2 -1 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 24 41 251 0 1 3 6 1 Week 13 @Titans 26 42 312 2 0 3 2 0 Week 14 @Bengals 26 39 240 1 1 2 5 0 Week 15 Steelers 18 28 215 3 0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Falcons 20 37 201 0 1 4 31 0 Week 17 Raiders 15 23 224 1 0 2 3 0

