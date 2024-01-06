Jalen Smith NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - January 6
The Indiana Pacers, with Jalen Smith, face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Below we will look at Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|10.4
|10.5
|Rebounds
|--
|5.1
|4.7
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.1
|PRA
|--
|16.5
|16.3
|PR
|--
|15.5
|15.2
Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.
- Smith's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 110.4 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 24.6 per game.
Jalen Smith vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/24/2023
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12/21/2022
|21
|8
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
