Jonathan Taylor has a difficult matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Texans give up 88.5 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league.

This year, Taylor has received 139 carries and rushed for 553 yards (61.4 ypg) while scoring six rushing TDs. Taylor has added 17 receptions for 145 yards, good for 16.1 yards per game and one receiving touchdown.

Taylor vs. the Texans

Taylor vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 149.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 149.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

15 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 88.5 rushing yards the Texans give up per contest makes them the third-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Texans have put up 18 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has hit the rushing yards over in five of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Colts, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

His team has attempted 442 rushes this season. He's handled 139 of those carries (31.4%).

Taylor has a rushing touchdown in five of nine games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored seven of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (19.4%).

He has 26 red zone carries for 29.2% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Jonathan Taylor Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Taylor Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Taylor has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Taylor has 3.8% of his team's target share (21 targets on 550 passing attempts).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (145 yards on 21 targets).

Taylor, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Taylor (four red zone targets) has been targeted 6.6% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 21 ATT / 96 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 91 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 23 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD

