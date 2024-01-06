When Josh Downs hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs' stat line displays 65 catches for 723 yards and two scores. He averages 45.2 yards per game, having been targeted 95 times.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of 16 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 19 0 Week 16 @Falcons 9 6 39 0 Week 17 Raiders 2 2 53 0

