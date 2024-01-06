The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Florida has put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Gators' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

