Should you wager on Kylen Granson hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Houston Texans, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has totaled 345 yards receiving on 29 catches with one TD this campaign, averaging 24.6 yards per game.

In one of 14 games this season, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 5 62 0 Week 17 Raiders 3 1 13 0

