Laurel County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Laurel County, Kentucky today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harlan County High School at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.