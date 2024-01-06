Will Louisville be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Louisville's complete tournament resume.

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 17 16 12

Louisville's best wins

Louisville took down the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an 81-70 win on November 26. It was its best win of the season. Kiki Jefferson led the charge versus Gonzaga, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was Nina Rickards with 16 points.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on January 4

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 52/RPI) on December 20

77-72 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 63/RPI) on December 31

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on December 10

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 84/RPI) on November 6

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Louisville has three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisville has the 16th-most difficult schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have 16 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Louisville's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network

