There is an intriguing high school clash -- Hopkinsville High School vs. Male High School -- in Hopkinsville, KY on Saturday, January 6, tipping off at 6:00 PM CT.

Louisville Male vs. Hopkinsville Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Other Christian County Games Today

Lyon County High School at Christian County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Atherton High School at Frankfort High School