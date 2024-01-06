The Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Pittsburgh (-9.5) 144.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Pittsburgh (-8.5) 144.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
  • Pittsburgh has put together a 7-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Panthers' 14 games have hit the over.

Louisville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Louisville ranks 63rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 199th, a difference of 136 spots.
  • The Cardinals have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.
  • The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

