Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-9.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-8.5)
|144.5
|-420
|+320
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Pittsburgh has put together a 7-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, eight out of the Panthers' 14 games have hit the over.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Louisville ranks 63rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 199th, a difference of 136 spots.
- The Cardinals have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.
- The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.