The Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: The CW

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Pittsburgh has put together a 7-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Panthers' 14 games have hit the over.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Louisville ranks 63rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 199th, a difference of 136 spots.

The Cardinals have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.

The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

