The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via The CW.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ishmael Leggett: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlton Carrington: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Guillermo Diaz Graham: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank
193rd 74.6 Points Scored 81.1 55th
286th 75.4 Points Allowed 63.4 29th
110th 38.3 Rebounds 42.4 18th
61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd
336th 5.3 3pt Made 9.8 24th
329th 11.0 Assists 15.8 70th
211th 12.1 Turnovers 9.5 33rd

