The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) hit the road in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Louisville has a 148.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.

Louisville is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has covered the spread more often than Louisville this year, recording an ATS record of 7-7-0, as opposed to the 4-8-0 record of Louisville.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 8 57.1% 78.8 151.7 65.1 140.6 147.7 Louisville 6 50% 72.9 151.7 75.5 140.6 145.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up 7.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Panthers give up (65.1).

Louisville has put together a 3-6 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 7-7-0 6-2 9-5-0 Louisville 4-8-0 2-2 8-4-0

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Louisville 14-3 Home Record 4-13 7-5 Away Record 0-11 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.