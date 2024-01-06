The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evangelista stats and insights

In five of 38 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.

Evangelista's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.