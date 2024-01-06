Madison County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Kentucky today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Hills High School at Madison Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
