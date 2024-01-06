How to Watch Morehead State vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Morehead State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 185th.
- The Eagles put up 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Tigers allow.
- Morehead State is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State is scoring 90.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.9 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Eagles are giving up 52.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 72.1.
- Morehead State is draining 11.7 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 7.4% points better than it is averaging in road games (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 101-39
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 83-64
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|W 82-57
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
