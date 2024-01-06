The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Morehead State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 185th.

The Eagles put up 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Tigers allow.

Morehead State is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State is scoring 90.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.9 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Eagles are giving up 52.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 72.1.

Morehead State is draining 11.7 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 7.4% points better than it is averaging in road games (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule