Saturday's contest at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) squaring off against the Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-58 win, as our model heavily favors Morehead State.

The Eagles lost their most recent matchup 79-56 against Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 70, Tennessee State 58

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Morehead State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 118) on November 30

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 295) on November 22

64-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 31

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Veronica Charles: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG%

6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.5 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and are allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 173rd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Eagles have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 71.9 points per game, compared to 58.2 per game away from home.

Morehead State allows 55.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.8 in away games.

