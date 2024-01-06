Morehead State vs. Tennessee State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Morehead State Rank
|Morehead State AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|110th
|78
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|29th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|8th
|44.2
|Rebounds
|36.2
|208th
|11th
|13
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|55th
|16.2
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|233rd
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.