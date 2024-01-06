The Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 110th 78 Points Scored 76.8 130th 29th 63.4 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 8th 44.2 Rebounds 36.2 208th 11th 13 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 24th 9.8 3pt Made 7.2 212th 55th 16.2 Assists 13.2 210th 233rd 12.4 Turnovers 11.3 131st

