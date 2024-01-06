The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) in a clash of OVC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

