The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) are favored (-9.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Morehead State's outings this year have an average point total of 141.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee State (2-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 54.5% less often than Morehead State (8-3-0) this season.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 4 36.4% 78.6 155.5 63.0 136.5 137.9 Tennessee State 7 63.6% 76.9 155.5 73.5 136.5 148.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Morehead State covered 13 times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Eagles record 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Tigers allow.

Morehead State has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 8-3-0 1-0 7-4-0 Tennessee State 2-9-0 0-3 6-5-0

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Tennessee State 7-0 Home Record 6-1 4-4 Away Record 1-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 0-6-0 90.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.