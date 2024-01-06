How to Watch Murray State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- Murray State is 5-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 211th.
- The Racers score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces allow.
- When it scores more than 72.1 points, Murray State is 5-3.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State scores 76.1 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
- The Racers are conceding fewer points at home (71 per game) than away (73.5).
- Beyond the arc, Murray State drains more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (32%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|L 92-65
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 75-54
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|W 85-73
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/14/2024
|Northern Iowa
|-
|CFSB Center
