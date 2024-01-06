The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Murray State is 5-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 211th.
  • The Racers score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.1 points, Murray State is 5-3.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • Murray State scores 76.1 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
  • The Racers are conceding fewer points at home (71 per game) than away (73.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Murray State drains more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (32%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 SMU L 92-65 CFSB Center
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee W 75-54 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 UIC W 85-73 CFSB Center
1/6/2024 @ Evansville - Ford Center
1/10/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/14/2024 Northern Iowa - CFSB Center

