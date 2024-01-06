The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Murray State is 5-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 211th.

The Racers score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces allow.

When it scores more than 72.1 points, Murray State is 5-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State scores 76.1 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.

The Racers are conceding fewer points at home (71 per game) than away (73.5).

Beyond the arc, Murray State drains more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule