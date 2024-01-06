The Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) travel to face the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Evansville vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-1.5) 148.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-1.5) 148.5 -132 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Murray State has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Racers have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season.

Evansville has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Purple Aces' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.