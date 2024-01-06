Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's over/under for Myles Turner has been set at 17.5 points. That's the same as his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Turner has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bennedict Mathurin Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Bennedict Mathurin on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Tatum's 27.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Tatum has made three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.4).

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.