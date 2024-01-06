Augusta High School will host Paris High School at 5:55 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Paris vs. Augusta Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:55 PM ET

5:55 PM ET Location: Carlisle, KY

Carlisle, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bracken County Games Today

Calvary Christian School at Bracken County High School