George Rogers Clark High School will host Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

PLD vs. GRC Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Winchester, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games Today

Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.