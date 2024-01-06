George Rogers Clark High School will host Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

PLD vs. GRC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Winchester, KY

Winchester, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games Today

Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy