Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • In eight of 39 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 24:44 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:31 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 26:51 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

