St. Patrick School is away from home against Robertson County High School at 12:40 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

St. Patrick vs. RCHS Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Location: Carlisle, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

