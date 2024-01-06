The Nashville Predators, including Thomas Novak, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Novak's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Thomas Novak vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus this season, in 14:27 per game on the ice, is -3.

Novak has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Novak has a point in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Novak has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Novak has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Novak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 28 Games 3 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

