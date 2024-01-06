Can we count on Western Kentucky to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 1-0 NR NR 107

Western Kentucky's best wins

Western Kentucky captured its signature win of the season on January 6 by claiming a 70-68 victory over the Liberty Flames, the No. 86-ranked team based on the RPI. That signature win over Liberty included a team-leading 18 points from Don McHenry. Dontaie Allen, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

91-84 on the road over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on December 12

72-65 over Bowling Green (No. 210/RPI) on November 24

65-64 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on December 16

86-84 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on December 30

86-81 on the road over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on November 14

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Western Kentucky gets the 259th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Hilltoppers' 15 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to WKU's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

