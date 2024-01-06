Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9) meeting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Asia Boone: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

