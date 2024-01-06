The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 144.5 points.

Western Kentucky's average game total this season has been 154, 9.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Western Kentucky's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Western Kentucky (5-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 10.2% less often than Liberty (8-3-0) this year.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 36.4% 78.3 158.7 61.3 134.9 137.8 Western Kentucky 5 62.5% 80.4 158.7 73.6 134.9 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.3 the Flames give up.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Western Kentucky is 5-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 8-3-0 7-1 6-5-0 Western Kentucky 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Western Kentucky 19-1 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.