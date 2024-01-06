Whitley County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Whitley County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered below.
Whitley County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg High School at Barbourville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
