Zack Moss will be facing the third-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans in Week 18, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

In the ground game, Moss carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 764 yards (58.8 ypg) and has five rushing scores. Plus, Moss has accumulated 27 receptions as a receiver for 192 yards (14.8 ypg) and two TDs.

Moss vs. the Texans

Moss vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 87.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 87.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

15 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The run defense of the Texans is conceding 88.5 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

Opponents of the Texans have scored 18 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Colts pass on 55.4% of their plays and run on 44.6%. They are 10th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 442 rushes this season. He's taken 177 of those carries (40.0%).

Moss has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 19.4% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 39 red zone carries for 43.8% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

