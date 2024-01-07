Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 67-59 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Carolina

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 65-55 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 65-55 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wake Forest

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

11-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 86-82 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

11-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win ACC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 86-82 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 83-70 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. NC State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: W 76-60 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Virginia

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-4 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 76-60 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Boston College

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-4 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 95-87 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-4 | 17-13 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 86-66 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

9-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win ACC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 77-74 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 13-18

8-6 | 13-18 Odds to Win ACC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 77-74 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-6 | 12-19 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 95-87 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

6-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 67-59 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Louisville

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 83-70 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game