Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Browns Game – Week 18
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (11-5) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium (and best bets are available). The Browns have won four straight games.
When is Bengals vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 11.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 78.9%.
- The Bengals have won six of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).
- Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.
- The Browns have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +295 or more once this season and won that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (+7.5)
- The Bengals have compiled a 6-8-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have put together a record of 9-5-2 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- Cincinnati and Cleveland average 7.8 more points between them than the over/under of 37 for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under for this game.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Bengals' 16 games with a set total.
- The Browns have hit the over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).
