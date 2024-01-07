The Cleveland Browns (11-5) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Browns can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Bengals vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 7 37.5 -350 +260

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's outings this year have an average total of 44.0, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-8-2).

The Bengals have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-4).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have played nine games this season that have gone over 37.5 combined points scored.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 38.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread 11 times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Browns have won two of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.9 20 23.1 21 44.0 11 16 Browns 23.9 9 20.7 11 38.3 9 16

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Bengals' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've averaged 7.3 fewer points against teams in their division (13.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (20.9 points per game). Things haven't been much better on defense, as they've allowed 27 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering only 23.1 points per game in all games.

The Bengals have a -35-point negative scoring differential on the season (-2.2 per game). The Browns have outscored opponents by 51 points on the season (3.2 per game).

Browns

Cleveland is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Browns have hit the over twice in their past three games.

The Browns are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (19 per game) than overall (23.9), but also giving up fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.7).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.6 24.0 ATS Record 6-8-2 3-3-2 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.3 37.7 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 11-5-0 8-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-2 2-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 6-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

