Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Chase's stats on this page.

Entering Week 18, Chase has 96 receptions for 1197 yards -- 12.5 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for -6 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 139 occasions.

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 42 Rec; 656 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Chase 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 139 96 1,197 512 7 12.5

Chase Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0 Week 15 Vikings 4 4 64 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7 3 41 0

