Will Ja'Marr Chase Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 18?
When Ja'Marr Chase hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 18 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- Chase has been targeted on 139 occasions, and has 96 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,197 yards (79.8 per game) while also scoring seven TDs this year.
- In five of 15 games this year, Chase has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.
Ja'Marr Chase Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|4
|4
|64
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|7
|3
|41
|0
