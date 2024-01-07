Will Jake Browning Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Browning's stats on this page.
Rep Jake Browning and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Browning has passed for 1,780 yards (222.5 per game) and nine touchdowns, with six picks. He has connected on 69.9% of his passes (153-for-219), and has 25 carries for 109 yards three touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Browning's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Emanuel Wilson
- Click Here for Tua Tagovailoa
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Browning 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|153
|219
|69.9%
|1,780
|9
|6
|8.1
|25
|109
|3
Browning Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|32
|37
|354
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|18
|24
|275
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Vikings
|29
|42
|324
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|28
|42
|335
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|19
|33
|197
|1
|0
|7
|32
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.