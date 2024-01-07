The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

Northern Kentucky is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 215th.

The Norse put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings give up.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 8-1.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is averaging 16.5 more points per game at home (81.6) than on the road (65.1).

In 2023-24 the Norse are giving up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (68) than on the road (74.5).

Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.4%) than at home (34.3%) too.

