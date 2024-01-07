The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Northern Kentucky is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 215th.
  • The Norse put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 8-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is averaging 16.5 more points per game at home (81.6) than on the road (65.1).
  • In 2023-24 the Norse are giving up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (68) than on the road (74.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.4%) than at home (34.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 92-56 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 73-60 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Youngstown State W 79-76 Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
1/10/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/13/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.