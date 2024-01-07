The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -5.5 146.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky has played six games this season that have gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Northern Kentucky's games this season is 144.3 points, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Northern Kentucky is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Cleveland State sports a 9-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-5-0 mark from Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 7 46.7% 76.3 149.1 70.9 142.4 144.7 Northern Kentucky 6 50% 72.8 149.1 71.5 142.4 138.7

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Northern Kentucky has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.

The Norse put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings allow.

Northern Kentucky is 6-0 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 9-6-0 3-4 7-8-0 Northern Kentucky 7-5-0 1-2 8-4-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State Northern Kentucky 8-0 Home Record 6-1 2-6 Away Record 2-6 5-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.6 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

