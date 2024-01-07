In the Week 18 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tanner Hudson find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hudson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has collected 341 yards receiving (31 per game) and one TD, hauling in 37 balls on 48 targets.

Hudson has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 4 4 35 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 21 1 Week 15 Vikings 5 5 49 0 Week 16 @Steelers 2 1 5 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7 3 38 0

Rep Tanner Hudson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.