The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trenton Irwin get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin has put together a 282-yard campaign on 23 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 30 occasions, and averages 25.6 yards.

Irwin, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0 Week 16 @Steelers 4 4 37 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0

