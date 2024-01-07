In the Week 18 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Boyd hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Boyd will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Boyd has reeled in 66 passes on 96 targets for 663 yards and two TDs, averaging 41.4 yards per game.

Boyd has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 2 29 0

Rep Tyler Boyd with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.