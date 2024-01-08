There is an intriguing high school game in Louisville, KY on Monday, January 8 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with Butler Traditional High School hosting Beth Haven Christian School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beth Haven Chr. vs. Butler Trad. Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Male High School