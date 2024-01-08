Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beth Haven Christian School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
