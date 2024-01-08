Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Beth Haven Christian School at Butler Traditional High School